Anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis set to continue into the weekend as arrests mount

Unrest in Minneapolis is set to stretch into the weekend.

Demonstrators are protesting outside a federal building again on Friday after clashes intensified the night before.

The Department of Homeland Security says it arrested 12 anti-ICE protesters who it alleges were assaulting officers.

Scripps News Group cameras captured one woman being detained Thursday night.

On Friday, Democratic congressional lawmakers held a hearing in Minnesota bashing the Trump administration's deployment of federal immigration officers to the state and calling for them to leave.

"The Trump administration is abusing its power of the federal government to deny people their civil rights and subjecting them to violence," said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).

"What we are witnessing right now is unprecedented," said Rep. Ilan Omar (D-MN).

"What we're seeing on our streets is unnecessary abuses of force. This is an invasion for the sake of creating chaos by our own federal government," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

But DHS is standing by its operation and highlighting some of the 2,500 undocumented migrants it says it's arrested in Minneapolis under its current deployment.

"Scores and scores of murderers, child pedophiles … gang members, known and suspected terrorists, these are all the people that we've arrested in Minneapolis, and DHS and Secretary Noem, President Trump have done a phenomenal job of trying to give people transparency on who we are arresting," said DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin.

A majority of Americans say President Trump has gone too far in deporting migrants living in the U.S. illegally. However nearly as many say the president's actions have been about right or have not gone far enough.