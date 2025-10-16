CEO confidence slips amid economic uncertainty, growing AI and tech concerns

If you're wondering when artificial intelligence could start to change your job, most American business leaders believe that time is coming soon.

Confidence among CEOs fell further into negative territory last quarter, according to an index from the nonprofit Conference Board and the Business Council.

"Right now, CEOs are still uncertain," said Dana Peterson, chief economist with the Conference Board.

The report found 64% of CEOs expect a mild economic slowdown over the next 12 to 18 months. But trade and tariffs are not their biggest concerns. They ranked geopolitical instability, cyber risks, and artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies at the top.

"What they're worried about is, are they really prepared for what unexpected thing might pop up?" said Rita McGrath, professor at Columbia Business School.

McGrath, who advises Fortune 500 leaders, said many view AI as a cost-reduction tool. Even so, 32% of CEOs said they plan to expand their workforce — up five points from the prior quarter.

"You need to set a culture that will address AI," said Rhon Daguro, CEO of a biometric authentication company in the AI space. "... Embrace AI education and set a tone and set some policies on how they would bring AI into the organization."

