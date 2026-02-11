'Life is at risk:' Rep. Swalwell asks Pam Bondi to take threats against lawmakers seriously

During a moment of civility in a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi and California Congressman Eric Swalwell agreed that death threats against members of Congress and their families are out of bounds.

Rep. Swalwell talked about threats that he has received along with his family members, his wife and children. In one case, he said, someone called his office and said they wished Swalwell, his wife and his children would be shot.

"The president can come after me. It's fine. I'm in the arena. So are these folks," Swalwell said. "But we never expected that the Department of Justice would not seek to prosecute and investigate those who are making threats against us. And that would include those on that side of the aisle. I'm just asking for your help to protect life because life is at risk with the environment we're in right now."

"Congressman, I completely agree with you," Bondi said. "I know about several of those personally involving you. I believe one has been charged publicly and there's something I would be happy to talk to you about off camera. I can assure you that they are very serious. They are being looked into and I can give you more details on those."

"None of you should be threatened, ever. None of your children should be threatened. None of your families should be threatened," Bondi said. "You can come into my office any day. I will work with all of you on both sides of the aisle if you are ever threatened."

The exchange highlights recent incidents of political violence against lawmakers.

In January, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with a syringe of vinegar during a meeting in her district.

In June of 2025, Minnesota's Democratic state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were assassinated and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were both wounded.

And in April of 2025 the governor's mansion in Pennsylvania was set on fire while Republican Governor Josh Shapiro and his family members were inside.