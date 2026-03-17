Fresh Democratic proposal aims to break deadlock in partial government shutdown

Congressional Democrats on Monday sent a new offer to Republicans and the White House as they look for progress toward ending a partial government shutdown that has gone on for weeks.

But Senate Majority Leader John Thune has not signaled strong support for the offer, suggesting the latest effort is on the path to being rejected.

President Trump was on Capitol Hill Tuesday, along with the House Speaker Mike Johnson Congressional leadership. It was not clear if they would address government funding issues.

Democrats have called for what they say are common sense reforms to immigration enforcement as a condition of funding DHS. Republicans have called them radical demands.

Even as new proposals to resolve the shutdown change hands, the two parties still appear to be far apart on solutions. Both parties have accused the other of negotiating in bad faith in the past weeks.

RELATED NEWS | Airport security lines grow as DHS shutdown enters fourth week

The partial government shutdown applies only to the Department of Homeland Security and its sub-agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration. It's the third time in the last year that a shutdown has forced at least some TSA staff to work without pay.

Lines at several airports across the country have stretched through concourses, with some travelers waiting more than an hour to pass through security.

About 300 Transportation Security Administration agents have quit their jobs since the shutdown began, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who said employee callouts have also doubled during the standoff. TSA agents have already missed a partial paycheck and are now missing a full pay period.

Some airports, including those in Denver and Seattle, have begun asking for donations to support TSA workers during the shutdown, which Duffy blamed on political gridlock.

Airline CEOs sent a letter to Congress over the weekend urging lawmakers to find a compromise and fund DHS — and find a way to pay TSA and other airport workers.