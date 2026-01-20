Congress advances deal to fund government, potentially averting shutdown

Congress is advancing a deal to fund to the vast majority of the federal government ahead of the January 30th shutdown deadline.

Progress on the deal makes a government shutdown this month less likely, but it involved some serious compromises on funding for ICE and immigration enforcement.

Democratic lawmakers were not able to place guidelines on ICE's ability to use some of its funding, which would have put restrictions on ICE's use of force and ability to conduct its operations.

But those Democrats are still hailing the agreement as a win.

There is no increase in funding for ICE over 2025 levels.

The bill includes an additional $20 million for body cameras for both Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol officers to wear, as well as mandatory de-escalation training for ICE and Customs and Border Patrol officers.

And it requires that the Department of Homeland Security allow Congress to conduct oversight of the way that One Big Beautiful Bill Act funds are spent.

But the agreement still needs the approval of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a bipartisan majority in both chambers.

The first votes on the $1.2T package are expected in the House later this week.

