Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz dies at age 89

Lou Holtz, the Hall of Fame college football coach who led Notre Dame to a national championship, has died at 89, according to a statement released by his family.

“Louis Leo ‘Lou’ Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family,” the statement said.

Holtz's coaching career spanned five decades, leading programs at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

He is best known for his tenure at Notre Dame, where he guided the Fighting Irish to the 1988 national championship.

Hotlz survived by four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, will be announced at a later date, the family said.