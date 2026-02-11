James Van Der Beek, star of 'Dawson's Creek,' dies at age 48

James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for playing Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, has died at 48, his wife revealed.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," Kimberly Van Der Beek stated. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

James Van Der Beek revealed in November 2024 that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

He documented his journey publicly and became an advocate for prostate cancer screenings for men 45 years and older.

