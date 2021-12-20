Watch
YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved

Danny Moloshok/AP
This Oct. 21, 2015 photo shows signage with a logo at the YouTube Space LA offices in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
Posted at 8:54 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 21:54:47-05

NEW YORK (AP) — YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.

YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN, FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.

During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries.

The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.

YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
