World Cup 2022: Everything fans need to know to watch world's biggest sporting event

The best soccer players in the world are set to take center stage when the FIFA World Cup begins Sunday in Qatar.
Taking place in the winter for the first time ever, 32 teams are vying to be crowned the winner of the world's biggest sporting event.
The hosting country is set to kick off the event when they take on Ecuador at 11 a.m. ET.
Team USA, which failed to qualify for the games in 2018, is playing in Group B and will face England, Iran, and Wales, which is a team the Americans have never faced.
The U.S. will open up its World Cup campaign on Monday when they take on Wales at 2 p.m. ET. They will face England the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. and will play Iran on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET.
The United States has had some mild success playing in the World Cup.
During its last two World Cup appearances, the team advanced to the Round of 16 before they were eliminated. In 2002, they advanced to the quarterfinals. They made it to the semifinals in 1930.
The U.S. has somewhat of a history with two of the teams in its group.
Against England, the U.S. tied them 1-1 in 2010 but defeated them 1-0 in 1950. Team USA lost to Iran in 1998.
Here is a complete schedule of games (All times U.S./Eastern):
Group stage
Sunday
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Monday
England vs. Iran, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday
Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Thursday
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Friday
Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
England vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Sunday, Nov. 27
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Monday, Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m on FS1 and Telemundo
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. on Fox and Universo
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Thursday, Dec. 1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Friday, Dec. 2
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Universo
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Round of 16
Saturday, Dec. 3
Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Sunday, Dec. 4
Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Monday, Dec. 5
Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
Winners of games played Monday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Winners of games played Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Saturday, Dec. 10
Winners of games played Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Winners of games played Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Winners of games played Friday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Winners of games played Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Third Place
Saturday, Dec. 17
Losers of games played Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Final
Sunday, Dec. 18
Winners of games played Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo