US State Department concerned by Cambodia's shutdown of independent news organization

The United States government is very concerned about the the decision by authorities in Cambodia to essentially shut down an independent local media organization.

The U.S. State Department's spokesperson Ned Price said the agency is deeply concerned after the Cambodian government revoked a media license for the Voice of Democracy. The State Department has pressed the Southeast Asian country to grant the license to the organization again.

The organization was accused by Cambodia's prime minister of attacking the leader and a family member, and of damage to the country.

The Voice of Democracy is considered to be one of the last independent news organizations in Cambodia.

The country's Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered the shut down on Sunday night, Reuters reported.