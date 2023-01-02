Japan: Jets scrambled to watch Chinese aircraft carrier's operation in Pacific

The Japanese government said it had to scramble fighter jets and send aircraft along with warships as it monitors the operation of China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conducting naval exercises in the Pacific.

Japan said it sent warships and aircraft over the last two weeks to keep an eye on five Chinese warships and the Liaoning aircraft carrier as it conducts maneuvers.

In another incident, the U.S. military said in December a Chinese military jet flew within feet of a U.S. Air Force aircraft as the two jets passed through international airspace while flying over the contested South China Sea.

According to the U.S. military, the U.S. pilot was forced to make evasive maneuvers to prevent a collision.

At the time, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the pilot "flew an unsafe maneuver by flying in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the RC-135 to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."