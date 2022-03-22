Woman charged with trashing Target store

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a West St. Paul woman of trashing a Target store during an angry outburst.

Gaylynn Atlene Bailey, 23, was charged Thursday in Dakota County with felony first-degree criminal damage to property, the Pioneer Press reported.

According to the criminal complaint, Bailey started entered the West St. Paul Target store on Tuesday morning and smashed display cases with a golf club, knocked over display stands and threw merchandise on the floor, forcing an evacuation. When police arrived they found her in the electronics section throwing televisions to the ground. She was ordered to stop but kept throwing items to the floor.

She allegedly caused at least $7,000 in damage. The complaint doesn’t offer any explanation for Bailey’s alleged actions. Police Chief Brian Sturgeon said investigators believe she was upset over a purchase at the store several days earlier.