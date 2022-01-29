Watch
Wife of slain Alabama police officer sentenced to 20 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The wife of an Alabama police officer who was shot to death during an argument at home was sentenced to 20 years in prison after claiming she killed her husband accidentally.

While Stephanie Keller asked for mercy and denied that she meant to kill Andy Kimbrel, who worked for the Vestavia Hills Police Department, a judge cited her lack of remorse in imposing the term during a hearing Thursday, news outlets reported.

“Ms. Keller refuses to accept responsibility and continues to not respect the jury’s verdict,” said Jefferson County Circuit Judge Alaric May.

Keller, 46, was convicted of manslaughter last year in the 2019 killing of Kimbrel, 42. Evidence showed he was shot at the couple’s apartment as they argued; their two teen children were in bedrooms at the time.

Keller said she didn’t mean to kill Kimbrel and suggested that his job as a police officer was behind her conviction.

