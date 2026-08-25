Wife of active-duty Army sergeant is deported to Honduras under Trump's immigration crackdown

The wife of an active-duty U.S. soldier was deported Monday to her native Honduras, according to her family and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Cristy Maryori Villafranca-Trejo is at least the seventh spouse or parent of an active-duty U.S. military service member to be deported under President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The Associated Press has found more than 50 cases in which immediate family members of U.S. troops were placed in federal immigration detention after the Trump administration rolled back protections for military families. In some instances, DHS has released military spouses following media attention and advocacy by congressional leaders.

Villafranca-Trejo's husband, Army Sgt. Hedar Leonel Turcios Juarez, said he has been struggling to manage his military duties since she was detained July 11 outside a Walmart near Fort Bliss, Texas, where he is stationed. Since then, he's had to care for their 6-year-old daughter without his wife's help. Instead of training in the mornings, he takes his daughter to first grade, and he said he has already had to postpone a planned assignment at another base.

"I don't know if I will be able to continue with this," Turcios Juarez told AP of his Army career. "I have to make a plan to make sure I can still fulfill my military responsibilities — but also take care of my family."

DHS confirmed Villafranca-Trejo's deportation, saying she had "received due process."

Villafranca-Trejo, who has no known criminal record and entered the U.S. in 2016 at age 18, was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2017 after failing to appear at a hearing, according to DHS. Villafranca-Trejo's husband said she had not received a notice for the hearing she missed and did not realize she had been ordered deported until they went to apply for her green card after marrying in 2022.

Originally from Honduras, Turcios Juarez became a U.S. citizen in 2024 after enlisting two years earlier.

Villafranca-Trejo's motion to reopen her case was denied last May and an appeal before the Board of Immigration Appeals remained pending, according to her attorney. She had also been waiting for about a year for a decision on her application for military parole-in-place, a program that allows the immediate family of U.S. troops to remain in the country to apply for a green card.

"We were following the rules -- we did everything we could on our side to fix this problem," Turcios Juarez told the AP.

Prior to Trump's second administration, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement would typically allow immediate family members of U.S. troops to adjust their legal status even if they had been issued a final order of removal, according to Dan Gividen, who served as ICE deputy chief counsel from 2016 to 2019 under Trump.

"If you've got an active-duty military member that's married to someone now, and that's going to give her the opportunity to get a green card, you wouldn't detain them, much less execute the removal order," Gividen said.

JP Caballero, a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat representing El Paso, said Escobar had opened a congressional inquiry into Villafranca-Trejo's case and visited her at the Camp East Montana detention facility in Texas earlier this month.

"My heart breaks for her, her children and the soldier who must feel so betrayed by the country he is sacrificing for," Escobar told AP in a statement. "There are far too many families like theirs who are being targeted instead of supported."

Turcios Juarez said he is unsure how he will care for his daughter without his wife. He still hasn't figured out how to tell his daughter what has happened. But he says he still wants to keep serving his country.

"I love what I do, I want to keep doing this," he said of the Army. "I just don't know how I am going to keep doing this."

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Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

