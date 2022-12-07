Watch Now
Waco remembering hometown hero 81 years after ambush catapulted U.S. into WWII

Doris Miller
Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 07, 2022
WACO, Texas — Today is the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Waco is remembering a hometown hero, 81 years after the ambush that catapulted the U.S. into WWII.

Doris Miller was a Navy cook serving onboard the battleship West Virginia during the surprise attack in 1941.

Miller grabbed a machine gun on deck and shot down several Japanese planes, saving his fellow soldiers.

He would later die in the war two years later while serving on another ship.

A ceremony will take place at 11:55 a.m. at the Doris Miller Memorial in downtown Waco at the corner of MLK and Washington, to honor Miller's sacrifices.

