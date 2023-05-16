Waco man killed in Coryell County crash: Texas DPS

JONESBORO, Texas – A 32-year-old Waco man was killed Monday when the Ford F-350 he was a backseat passenger in crashed after hydroplaning on wet SH 36 in Coryell County.

Gerardo Gonzalez-Rocha died in the accident that occurred about 6 p.m., 3.5 miles east of Jonesboro, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday in a news release.

According to DPS, the 2016 Ford F-350 – driven by a 32-year-old Waco man – was traveling too fast “for the wet roadway” while heading west on SH 36 and hydroplaned.

“The Ford crossed into the path of an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet truck towing a trailer and collided,” DPS said. “... Both drivers of each vehicle were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple for injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.