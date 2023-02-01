Waco experiencing fewer crashes today, but police continuing to urge safety

WACO, Texas — Wednesday, there have been fewer accidents in Waco.

According to the Waco Police Department, they responded to 20 crashes on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, there had been fewer than 10 crashes, as of 3:30 p.m.

"Our trouble spots were bridges and overpasses, those iced over the most," said Cierra Shipley, public information officer for the Waco Police Department.

Just because there have been fewer accidents doesn't mean the roads are safe.

"There are still icy and slick patches — and we advise people to continue to stay home," Shipley said.

If you must get out, it's important to make sure you're taking it slow and you give yourself extra time to get to your destination.