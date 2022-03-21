Vigil for shooting victims in Alabama interrupted by gunfire

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A vigil being held for two people killed in a shooting was interrupted by gunfire, scattering participants, police said.

A gathering was being held Sunday night at a shopping center near the spot where two people were fatally wounded on Friday when shots rang out, news outlets reported.

Police Chief Paul Prine said officers were in the area and one fired back, although no one was injured. Several weapons were confiscated and a few people were detained, but there was no immediate word on charges or what prompted the shooting.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the two people who died in the shooting on Friday, which occurred around the same time as a rolling gun battle on a busy thoroughfare in which one person was killed.