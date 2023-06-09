Video shows bull storming through crowd of women at Johnson County rodeo: WFAA

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Video footage showed a chaotic scene at a Johnson County rodeo where a bull ran wild, knocking over several women while charging around the arena floor.

The incident took place Wednesday evening in Cleburne during the Johnson County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Footage shows the black bull running loose around the field and you can see several women knocked over after being charged by the bull as others in the crowd are running away.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Posse was formed in 1951 and held their first rodeo event in 1953.

"Ladies steer scramble got a little wild!" one TikTok video description state. "Dont (sic) try this at home preformed by professionals."

Multiple videos of the rampage were posted on Facebook and TikTok, gathering hundreds of thousands of views as well as hundreds of comments and shares.