Up to 30 people conduct robbery at Best Buy in Minneapolis

Jim Mone/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 27, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A group of 20 to 30 people grabbed numerous electronic items at a Best Buy store in Burnsville and quickly fled before police could arrive.

No weapons were seen in the caper Friday night and no one was reported injured, Burnsville Police Capt. Don Stenger said. The Star Tribune reports no one had been arrested as of Saturday morning.

“We don’t know exactly what was taken or the dollar value,” Stenger said.

The robbery occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The incidents resemble a number of mass robberies recently reported across the United States, where groups of people swarm a store, clear the shelves of goods and then flee.

