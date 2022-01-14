Watch
News

Actions

Two teens dead, one injured in Utah shooting

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP)
People comfort each other as they gather near the scene as police investigate a fatal shooting in West Valley City, Utah, near Hunter High School, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
People comfort.jpeg
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 09:57:38-05

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two teenagers are dead and a third is critically injured after a shooting on a sidewalk in suburban Salt Lake City.

Police say the shooting in West Valley City stemmed from a dispute between two groups of students associated with different schools. More than one person was taken into custody, but police didn’t not immediately say how many.

Hunter High School and three other schools were placed under shelter-in-place protocols due to the shooting, but those were later lifted.

Their exterior doors were secured and no one was allowed on or off school campuses.

The investigation also closed several roads in the area of Mountain View Corridor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019