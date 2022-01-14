Two teens dead, one injured in Utah shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two teenagers are dead and a third is critically injured after a shooting on a sidewalk in suburban Salt Lake City.

Police say the shooting in West Valley City stemmed from a dispute between two groups of students associated with different schools. More than one person was taken into custody, but police didn’t not immediately say how many.

Hunter High School and three other schools were placed under shelter-in-place protocols due to the shooting, but those were later lifted.

Their exterior doors were secured and no one was allowed on or off school campuses.

The investigation also closed several roads in the area of Mountain View Corridor.