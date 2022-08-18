Watch Now
News

Actions

Travis County authorities searching for missing teen believed to be endangered

(Travis County Sheriff's Office) (Facebook).PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Travis County Sheriff's Office)
(Travis County Sheriff's Office) (Facebook).PNG
Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 09:32:11-04

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Authorities are reporting that 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino, has run away from CPS custody in San Antonio and is now believed to be in Austin.

look

Sorrentino is reported to have ties in both Jonestown and Lago Vista.

TCSO has since confirmed that they have reason to believe she may be endangered.

Sorrentino is described as a white female, standing at approximately 5 feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019