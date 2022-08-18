Travis County authorities searching for missing teen believed to be endangered

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Authorities are reporting that 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino, has run away from CPS custody in San Antonio and is now believed to be in Austin.

Sorrentino is reported to have ties in both Jonestown and Lago Vista.

TCSO has since confirmed that they have reason to believe she may be endangered.

Sorrentino is described as a white female, standing at approximately 5 feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.