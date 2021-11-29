Watch
Traffic collision closes section of West Villa Maria Road

Posted at 4:00 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 17:02:04-05

BRYAN, Texas — A vehicle collision has closed down part of West Villa Maria Road.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Jones Road and the 3600 block of West Villa Maria Road, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

