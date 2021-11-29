Traffic collision closes section of West Villa Maria Road

BRYAN, Texas — A vehicle collision has closed down part of West Villa Maria Road.
The collision occurred near the intersection of Jones Road and the 3600 block of West Villa Maria Road, according to the Bryan Police Department.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Officers are working a vehicle collision in the 3600 block of West Villa Maria Road (near the intersection of Jones Road). Please avoid the area. (3:49 pm) pic.twitter.com/SRYxQoi5IW— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 29, 2021