Top-ranked Baylor cruises to 94-57 win over Alcorn State

Posted at 7:09 AM, Dec 21, 2021
WACO, Texas (AP) — Kendall Brown, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double figures, and No. 1 Baylor beat Alcorn State 94-57 on Monday night.

Baylor (11-0) took a 10-point lead on a 3-pointer by James Akinjo with 14:31 left in the first half and never led by less than 10 after Akinjo’s layup made it 22-11 at the 11:58 mark.

Dominic Brewton led the Braves (1-10) with 19 points. Alcorn State lost its fifth straight and has yet to play a home game this season.

The Bears shot 59% from the floor (35 of 59) and turned 17 Alcorn State turnovers into 25 points.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua had a team-high nine rebounds for Baylor, and he and Thamba combined to go 14 for 14 from the floor. Akinjo had 14 points and seven assists.

