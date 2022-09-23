Watch Now
News

Actions

Top 20 Global Concert Tours: Pollstar

Bad Bunny
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Bad Bunny attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Bad Bunny
Posted at 12:40 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 13:40:35-04

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 9/26/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $8,828,398; $223.14.

2. The Rolling Stones; $8,555,796; $166.07.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $6,096,472; $115.90.

4. Coldplay; $6,073,960; $93.92.

5. Elton John; $5,472,485; $159.50.

6. Lady Gaga; $5,420,743; $123.91.

7. Ed Sheeran; $5,161,126; $82.34.

8. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,044,080; $131.64.

9. Guns N’ Roses; $4,124,073; $90.74.

10. Kenny Chesney; $3,314,975; $102.95.

11. Harry Styles; $2,574,497; $95.32.

12. Iron Maiden; $2,510,239; $73.54.

13. Dead & Company; $2,418,102; $117.05.

14. Ultimo; $2,196,237; $55.40.

15. Daddy Yankee; $1,798,382; $161.10.

16. Morgan Wallen; $1,777,119; $103.42.

17. Kendrick Lamar; $1,737,376; $140.75.

18. Roger Waters; $1,534,684; $120.31.

19. My Chemical Romance; $1,435,272; $134.02.

20. Billie Eilish; $1,403,691; $89.10.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019