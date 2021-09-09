Timeline of events on September 11

5:45 a.m. - Hijackers pass through security in Portland, Maine, and board a flight to Boston, where they connect to American Airlines Flight 11.

6 a.m. - Polling stations open, as September 11 was a primary election day in New York City.

7:59 a.m. - Flight 11 takes off from Boston for Los Angeles. Eleven crew members, 76 passengers, and five hijackers are on board.

911 Museum in New York City American Airlines Flight 11 is the plane that hit the World Trade Center's North Tower. It was a Boeing 767-223ER on a scheduled flight from Boston to Los Angeles, with 81 passengers, nine flight attendants, and two pilots.

8:24 a.m.: Radio transmissions unintentionally broadcast to air traffic control by hijacker Mohamed Atta.“We have some planes. Just stay quiet, and you’ll be okay. We are returning to the airport.”

Mohamed Atta is shown in this photo released Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, in a State of Florida Division of Motor Vehicles photograph.

8:37 a.m. - Boston air traffic control alerts the military. Air National Guard jets in Massachusetts are mobilized to follow Flight 11.

8:42 a.m. San Francisco-bound United Airlines Flight 93 takes off at Newark following a delay. Seven crew members, 33 passengers, and four hijackers are on board.

8:46 a.m. - Flight 11 crashes into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower.

Associated Press FIRST OF A SERIES OF FOUR PICTURES---Smoke pours from one of the towers of the World Trade Center Tuesday, September 11, 2001, after terrorists crashed a plane into the building. Minutes later a second plane was crashed into the second tower. (AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong)

8:50 a.m. - President George W. Bush is alerted. His advisors assume this is a tragic accident.

8:55 a.m. - The South Tower is declared secure.

8:59 a.m. - Port Authority police order the evacuation of both towers. A minute later, the order is expanded to the entire World Trade Center complex.

9 a.m. - A flight attendant aboard Flight 175 alerts air traffic control that a hijacking is underway.

9:03 a.m. - Flight 175 crashes into floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower.

9:05 a.m. - President Bush learns that a second plane has crashed into the World Trade Center. Twenty-five minutes later, he addresses Americans, saying that "terrorism against our nation will not stand."

9:05 a.m. - Flight 77 passenger Barbara Olson calls her husband, U.S. Solicitor General Theodore Olson, who alerts other federal officials of the hijacking.

9:36 a.m. - Secret Service agents evacuate Vice President Dick Cheney to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center beneath the White House.

9:37 a.m. - American Airlines Flight 77 crashes into the Pentagon. The crash and fire kill 59 on the plane and 125 on the ground.

9:42 a.m. - The FAA grounds all flights.

9:45 a.m. - The White House and U.S. Capitol are evacuated.

9:59 a.m. - The South Tower collapses in 10 seconds after burning for 56 minutes. More than 800 people in and around the building are killed.

10:03 a.m. - United Airlines Flight 93 crashes near Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers and crew storm the cockpit. Forty people on board, excluding the hijackers, perish.

10:15 a.m. - The Pentagon's outer ring collapses.

10:28 a.m. - The North Tower collapses after burning for 102 minutes. More than 1,600 in and around the building are killed.

11:02 a.m. - New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani orders the evacuation of Lower Manhattan.

12:16 p.m. - The last flight still in the air above the continental United States lands.

12:30 p.m. - A group of 14 survivors are emerge from a North Tower stairwell.

3 p.m. - A survivor, Pasquale Buzzelli, is rescued from the rubble of the North Tower.

5:20 p.m. - After burning for hours, 7 World Trade Center collapses, There are no casualties.

8:30 p.m. - President Bush addresses the nation from the White House, assuring Americans that a search is underway for "those who are behind these evil acts."

10:30 p.m. - Rescuers locate and extract two PAPD officers injured but alive in debris of the World Trade Center.

