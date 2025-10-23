With severe weather threat looming, Abbott activates resources for emergency response

Emergency resources are at the ready heading into an active threat of severe weather in Texas.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources, as parts of the state face a growing threat of severe weather through the weekend.

"Texas stands ready to deploy all emergency resources needed to help local officials respond to potential severe weather across the state," said Governor Abbott.

Here are the resources available to support local severe weather response operations:



Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1, Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads, Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue teams to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood response operations

Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

"State and local emergency response partners are actively monitoring weather conditions and are on standby to provide all necessary resources to protect Texans and our communities. Texans are encouraged to regularly monitor road conditions, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials."

