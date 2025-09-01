What's left in the Special Session? Texas legislative agendas for Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The calendar for the Texas House on Tuesday, September 2:

House Bill 18

Second Reading: Relating to the making to or acceptance of political contributions by, and the making of political expenditures by, a member of the legislature during certain absences from the state; authorizing a civil penalty.

Senate Bill 54

Second Reading: Relating to election procedures regarding accepting a voter with a residence address that is not current and the immediate effect of a voter's registration after the registrar's receipt of certain change of address notices.

The calendar for the Texas Senate on Tuesday, September 2:

Senate Bill 9

Second Reading: Relating to public school accountability and transparency, including the implementation of an instructionally supportive assessment program and the adoption and administration of assessment instruments in public schools, indicators of achievement, public school performance ratings, and interventions and sanctions under the public school accountability system, a grant program for school district local accountability plans, and actions challenging Texas Education Agency decisions related to public school accountability.

Senate Bill 7

Second Reading: Relating to abortion, including civil liability for the manufacture and provision of abortion-inducing drugs, exemptions from the Texas Citizens Participation Act and Religious Freedom Restoration Act, authorizing civil and qui tam actions, amendments to the fee-shifting statute governing abortion litigation, immunity defenses and limits on state-court jurisdiction and relief, the parens patriae standing of the attorney general, and the jurisdiction of the Fifteenth Court of Appeals; providing for severability.

Senate Bill 17

Second Reading: Relating to the operation and administration of and practices and procedures related to proceedings in the judicial branch of state government, including court security, court documents and arrest warrants, document delivery, juvenile boards, constitutional amendment election challenges, record retention, youth diversion, court-ordered mental health services, the powers of the Texas Supreme Court, and jurors; increasing a criminal penalty; authorizing fees.

Senate Bill 4

Second Reading: Relating to the composition of the districts for the election of members of the United States House of Representatives from the State of Texas.

House Bill 17

Second Reading: Relating to the requirements regarding notice of certain property tax-related information to be provided by taxing units and appraisal districts.