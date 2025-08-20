WATCH: Texas House expected to resume redistricting efforts Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The fight over congressional redistricting is expected to return to the Texas House on Wednesday morning.

The agenda includes discussion on House Bill 4, which relates to the "composition of the districts for the election of members of the United States House of Representatives from the State of Texas."

Watch the Special Session here:

Republicans are pushing to approve new maps that would give their party the advantage in five U.S. House districts. Democrats are fighting the effort, with several leaving the state earlier this month to avoid the legislature from reaching quorum.

It's possible a vote in the House could happen as soon as Wednesday.