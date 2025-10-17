U.S. Sen. Cruz discusses impacts of shutdown on air travel

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — As the federal government shutdown stretches on, airports are feeling the pinch.

Many air traffic controllers and TSA agents are working without pay. Travelers are also experiencing flight delays and long security lines.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) holds a media conference Friday to discuss the shutdown's effect on air travel. Sen. Cruz is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Watch the conference here: