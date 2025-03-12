U.S. Rep. Keith Self cuts short committee hearing after colleague objects to him misgendering trans member

TEXAS (KXXV) — U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, abruptly adjourned a congressional hearing Tuesday after being confronted for misgendering U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride,the first openly transgender member of Congress.

The Europe Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs, which Self chairs, was meeting about arms control when Self introduced McBride by calling her, “Mr. McBride.”

McBride, a Delaware Democrat, replied, “Thank you, Madam Chair,” before continuing with her remarks.

U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Massachusetts, interjected to ask Self to repeat his introduction.

Self did so, again referring to his colleague as “Mr. McBride.”

“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Keating, incredulous, shot back. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit. But this is not decent.”

Self attempted to continue the hearing as Keating went on to say that the hearing would not continue with him “unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.”

Self then adjourned the hearing.

Later on social media, Self wrote that “it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the first days of his term declaring that the federal government only recognized two sexes, and that they were not interchangeable.

House Republicans have previously not referred to McBride as a woman in official proceedings, and worked to bar transgender women from using women’s restrooms in the Capitol complex. U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois referred to McBride as the “gentleman from Delaware,” while recognizing her for her first floor speech in February. McBride ignored it.

McBride did not comment on Self’s remark further at the hearing. Later on social media, she wrote that “no matter how I'm treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress. It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I simply want to serve and to try to make this world a better place.”

