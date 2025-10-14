"Texas State University professor fired again after court revoked initial firing over “inciting violence”" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

A Texas State University professor has again been fired after a court had reinstated him following his initial termination over an allegation that he incited violence.

Thomas Alter was first fired on Sept. 10 after a video circulated on social media showing him talking about political organization at an online socialist conference, which university administration said amounted to “advocat[ing] for inciting violence.” Alter, whose tenure officially began on Sept. 1, subsequently sued the university, alleging they violated due process by dismissing him abruptly.

Two weeks later, a Hays County district judge granted an injunction that allowed Alter to be reinstated. The university had said it would review Alter’s case through its standard faculty investigative process amid the lawsuit, Alter’s lawyer said.

In a statement Monday evening, a Texas State spokesperson said that after a "thorough review of Dr. Alter’s conduct and the information provided during his due process hearing, President [Kelly] Damphousse has notified Dr. Alter that his employment at Texas State University is terminated, effective immediately. There will be no further comment on this matter at this time."

After being reinstated, Alter was not allowed to teach classes but was brought back with pay, according to a statement from Texas State University.

In the video that led to his firing, Alter condemned "insurrectional anarchists," saying, “while their actions are laudable, it should be asked, to what purpose do they serve?” But the video that went viral on X featured only the second half of Alter's idea, where he said, "without organization, how can anyone expect to overthrow the most bloodthirsty, profit-driven, mad organization in the history of the world — that of the United States?”

The professor’s firing was one of several recent cases at Texas State University where administration has stepped in to respond to comments made by students and staff on and off campus. A Texas State University student was given the decision to be expelled or withdraw his enrollment after he mocked conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death. A faculty recruiter was also fired for comments she made online related to the student, according to Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, and a spokesperson for the university.

After Alter's initial firing, local politicians and advocacy groups in the San Marcos area held a rally demanding that Alter have his job reinstated. Speakers, including Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and Zwiener, said Alter’s firing was indicative of authoritarian government overreach and pre-emptive compliance from university officials.

In an interview prior to Alter’s reinstatement, Zwiener said that while she didn’t agree with everything the professor had said at the socialist conference, she still believed in his constitutional right to speak his mind.

“If you actually watch all of Dr. Alter's speech, I think his harsher words are for the Democratic Party and about how organizing within the Democratic Party is a waste of time, which is something I disagree with vociferously,” Zwiener said. “I believe the Democratic Party is the way to make change, but Dr. Alter thinking that my political party isn't useful doesn't stop me from advocating for him to have certain rights.”

