Texans could soon pay less for streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video under a proposed rule change from the Texas Comptroller's Office.

Texas Comptroller Don Huffines announced Tuesday that his office is proposing changes to Rule 3.313 that would end the state's practice of treating internet-delivered video programming as taxable cable television service.

Current Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts guidance includes “streaming video programming and video on demand services” within the definition of taxable cable television services.

Under the proposed changes announced by Huffines, video programming delivered over the internet would no longer be considered cable television service or a taxable amusement service. That would remove the Texas sales tax currently charged on qualifying streaming subscriptions.

The change could affect Texans who subscribe to services including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, HBO Max and Disney+.

According to the Comptroller's Office, streaming subscriptions have been taxed as cable television service since 2014.

Huffines argues the practice relied on a statute written before modern streaming services existed and that the Texas Legislature has never specifically enacted a tax on streaming.

“In 2014, bureaucrats decided a law written in 1984 for cable boxes somehow covered streaming,” Huffines said. “Nobody voted on that. No law was passed.” Huffines said the policy change is intended to leave any decision to tax streaming services to state lawmakers. “If the Legislature wants to tax streaming, they can pass a law and own it,” Huffines said. “Until then, this agency will not invent taxes.”

What it could mean for your streaming bill

The proposal would mean qualifying streaming customers would no longer see the state sales tax associated with those services.

The exact savings would depend on the price of a customer's subscription and how the service is billed. Importantly, the announcement concerns a proposed rule change, so Texans should not assume the tax disappears from their bills immediately.

The proposal is expected to be published in the Texas Register, beginning the formal rulemaking process. The public will have 30 days from publication to submit comments to the Comptroller's Office.

The move is part of Huffines' “Taxpayer First Project,” an initiative his office says is intended to change how the agency administers taxes.