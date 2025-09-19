Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announces death of retired K9 Dexter

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Game Wardens announced Thursday the death of K9 Dexter.

Dexter was the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s first human remains detection dog, who served the state for six years before retiring in April.

Dexter, a German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, joined the Texas Game Wardens in 2018 alongside his handler, Kryssie Thompson. The specialized canine unit assisted law enforcement agencies statewide in drownings, homicides, and missing person cases until his medical retirement earlier this year.

"Dexter was happiest in service and gave Texas his best," the department said in announcing his death.

After retiring, Dexter transitioned to life as a family pet with Thompson's family, where he enjoyed playing with toys, sunbathing and occasionally stealing eggs from the family chicken coop. He also spent time cooling off in his backyard pool.