Texas National Guard’s deployment in Illinois blocked by U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has dealt a blow against President Donald Trump’s push for the National Guard’s deployment in Illinois, which included hundreds of troops from Texas.

The high court on Tuesday denied an application for a pause of a lower court’s ruling that bars the National Guard troops’ mobilization in the Chicago area. The Trump administration, which says such deployment is needed to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, submitted its request on Oct. 17.

“At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” said the Supreme Court’s decision, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh penning a concurrent opinion.

Meanwhile, Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch disagreed with the majority’s ruling.

“I am not prepared at this point to express a definite view on these questions, but I have serious doubts about the correctness of the Court’s views,” Alito wrote. “And I strongly disagree with the manner in which the Court has disposed of this application.”

In early October, Gov. Greg Abbott authorized the federal government’s mobilization of 400 troops from Texas to other states. Around 200 Texas guardsmen were then deployed to the Chicago area as of Oct. 8, despite the opposition from state and local governments in Illinois.

Shortly after, a federal court ruled that these troops couldn’t be activated, although they didn’t have to withdraw from the area.

On Nov. 19, the U.S. Northern Command said the 200 Texas National Guard troops in Illinois were being demobilized and another 200 in Texas were on standby.

When reached for comment, Abbott’s office deferred to the Department of Defense, which redirected the Texas Tribune to the White House.

Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman, said the president will continue his work to protect the American public.

“He activated the National Guard to protect federal law enforcement officers, and to ensure rioters did not destroy federal buildings and property,” Jackson said in a statement. “Nothing in today’s ruling detracts from that core agenda.”

Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called the Supreme Court’s decision a “big win” for his state and American democracy.

“I am glad the Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump did not have the authority to deploy the federalized guard in Illinois,” Pritzker said in a news release. “This is an important step in curbing the Trump Administration's consistent abuse of power and slowing Trump’s march toward authoritarianism.”

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.