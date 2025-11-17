Texas National Guard troops to be recalled from Illinois soon, according to reports

Texas National Guard troops are expected to soon return from Illinois amid legal challenges that halt their deployment to the Chicago area, several media outlets reported this weekend.

In early October, Gov. Greg Abbott authorized the federal government’s mobilization of 400 troops from Texas to other states to “safeguard” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. According to the U.S. Northern Command, around 200 Texas Guard members were in the Chicago area as of Oct. 8.

State and local governments in Illinois objected to the out-of-state soldiers’ presence, and a federal court quickly ruled that they couldn’t be activated, but didn’t have to withdraw from the state.

The legal fight between Illinois and the federal government over the issue reached the U.S. Supreme Court, where the case remains pending — the court asked for more legal briefings by Monday. It’s unclear when a ruling could come.

Media outlets including CNN and The New York Times reported that Texas National Guard troops are preparing to return home, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

The Department of Defense on Sunday pointed The Texas Tribune to a Friday post on X by the Northern Command that says it will be adjusting National Guard troops’ presence in Chicago, Portland and Los Angeles “in the coming days” to “ensure a constant, enduring, and long-term presence in each city.”

“Our troops in each city (and others) are trained and ready, and will be employed whenever needed to support law enforcement and keep our citizens safe,” the post said.

Abbott’s office on Sunday referred the Tribune to the Pentagon.

Matt Hill, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s deputy chief of staff for communications, said in a Saturday post on X that the Trump administration doesn’t update the governor’s office on military movements within the state. He also raised concerns about the federal government’s discussion about maintaining a long-term National Guard presence in these cities.

“This confirms what we have always known: this is about normalizing military forces in American cities,” Hill said. “Illinois will continue fighting for our state sovereignty, protecting people’s rights, and keeping our communities peaceful.”

