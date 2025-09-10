Texas leaders respond to shooting death of political activist Charlie Kirk

TEXAS (KXXV) — On Wednesday, political activist Charlie Kirk was shot while attending an event at Utah Valley University. President Donald Trump then announced that Kirk passed away at the age of 31.

Several Texas leaders expressed their concerns and prayers on social media.

Cecilia and I are praying for Charlie Kirk and for God’s healing hand to be upon him. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 10, 2025

Following President Trump's announcement of Kirk's death, Gov. Abbott released this statement:

“Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk,” said Governor Abbott. “Charlie’s voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage, and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America. Our prayers are with Charlie’s family and his loved ones, especially the two young children he leaves behind. Texas stands with them in mourning and in honoring Charlie's enduring legacy.” - Gov. Greg Abbott

Truly unimaginable. Praying for Charlie Kirk right now. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 10, 2025

Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/2GnIQpA4E8 — Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) September 10, 2025

Congressman Pete Sessions provided 25 News with this statement: