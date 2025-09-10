Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas leaders respond to shooting death of political activist Charlie Kirk

John Locher/AP
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk&nbsp;speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
TEXAS (KXXV) — On Wednesday, political activist Charlie Kirk was shot while attending an event at Utah Valley University. President Donald Trump then announced that Kirk passed away at the age of 31.

Several Texas leaders expressed their concerns and prayers on social media.

Following President Trump's announcement of Kirk's death, Gov. Abbott released this statement:

“Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk,” said Governor Abbott. “Charlie’s voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage, and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America. Our prayers are with Charlie’s family and his loved ones, especially the two young children he leaves behind. Texas stands with them in mourning and in honoring Charlie's enduring legacy.”
- Gov. Greg Abbott

Congressman Pete Sessions provided 25 News with this statement:

“I first met Charlie in 2016. Charlie was a man who had strong convictions, as a Christian and as an American. He placed those values forward and supported them based on his view of what is best for America, and for our future.
He didn’t have to call you and ask for your opinion. He had a calculus about him that led to “True North” every time.
He is a true friend that I will miss.”
- Congressman Pete Sessions

