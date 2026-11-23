EL PASO, Texas — A Korean War veteran in El Paso has one request as he prepares to celebrate a major milestone: 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday.

William Slobojan will turn 100 on Dec. 3. He lives at the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home in El Paso.

Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham is encouraging Texans to help Slobojan reach his goal by sending him birthday cards.

Slobojan served in the U.S. Army as a corporal, including service with the North Dakota National Guard and the U.S. Army 77th Cavalry.

During the Korean War, Slobojan served from Sept. 1, 1950, through May 21, 1952. He worked as a mechanic specializing in large machinery and vehicles.

Slobojan received the Korean Service Medal with a campaign star for his participation in the Chinese Communist Forces Spring Offensive.

Veterans Land Board

His birthday card request is part of the Veterans Land Board's 100 for 100 program, which rallies communities around Texas State Veterans Home residents celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Anyone who wants to help Slobojan celebrate can mail a birthday card to:

Mr. William Slobojan

c/o Ambrosio Guillen

Texas State Veterans Home

9650 Kenworthy Street

El Paso, Texas 79924

Slobojan's 100th birthday is Dec. 3, 2026.