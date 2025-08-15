Texas House fails to reach quorum for Friday's Special Session

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House is set to resume the Special Session on Friday morning, but will likely not have the 100 of its 150 members needed to establish a quorum.

Texas House unable to reach quorum Friday

However, the dozens of Texas House Democrats who left the state earlier this year in protest of efforts to redraw congressional districts say they plan to return.

Governor Greg Abbott said he will continue to call for special legislative sessions, and is poised to call the next session Friday after both chambers of the Legislature adjourn.