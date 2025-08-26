WATCH: Texas House back in session Tuesday to discuss school assessments, warning sirens

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House is back in session on Tuesday.

Here's the agenda:

HB 8

Relating to public school accountability and transparency, including the implementation of an instructionally supportive assessment program and the adoption and administration of assessment instruments in public schools, indicators of achievement, public school performance ratings, and interventions and sanctions under the public school accountability system, a grant program for school district local accountability plans, and actions challenging Texas Education Agency decisions related to public school accountability.

HB 12

Relating to the duty of the attorney general to prosecute criminal offenses prescribed by the election laws of this state.

SB 11

Relating to an affirmative defense to prosecution for certain victims of trafficking of persons or compelling prostitution.

SB 3

Relating to outdoor warning sirens in flash flood-prone areas.

HJR 1

Proposing a constitutional amendment specifying the authority of the attorney general to prosecute a criminal offense prescribed by the election laws of this state.

SB 16

Relating to real property theft and real property fraud; establishing recording requirements for certain documents concerning real property; creating the criminal offenses of real property theft and real property fraud and establishing a statute of limitations, restitution, and certain procedures with respect to those offenses.

SB 14

Relating to the provision by a political subdivision of credits against impact fees to builders and developers for certain water conservation and reuse projects.