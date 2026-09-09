Texas hosts first GOP midterm conference with President Trump, VP Vance as featured speakers

Republican leaders are gathering in Dallas this week for a midterm conference featuring some of the party's biggest names, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

State Rep. Pat Curry spoke about the significance of Texas being selected as the host state, saying, "Texas was chosen to have the first one, which is an honor and a tribute to the conservative nature of the state of Texas in the first place."

Vance is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on Wednesday. Trump is set to close out the event on Thursday.

The conference comes as the Republican Party faces challenges heading into the midterms. Newsweek reports Trump's approval rating has fallen 20 to 25 points since he took office.

Curry addressed those challenges directly.

"People need to understand that this is a serious election and there are some serious threats to our country, there's some serious threats to democracy in general, and we need to be careful with what we're doing," Curry said.

With midterm elections eight weeks away, the Republican Party is looking to highlight its platform and focus on victories with the "One Big Beautiful Bill," border security, taxes, affordability and inflation, according to Curry.

Curry pointed to Texas as a model for the party's economic vision.

"That's why people are moving to Texas in droves, is because we are much much more friendly place to do business we can't afford to lose that," Curry said.

The lawmaker also stressed the importance of voter turnout in the upcoming midterms.

"If they're paying attention you know we're going to spend a lot of time and effort making sure and get the voters out and making sure that they are educated," Curry said.

Other featured speakers include Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, along with other notable GOP figures stumping for the party. The conference is set to conclude Thursday.

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