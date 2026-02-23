Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directs DPS to boost operations amid escalating cartel violence in Mexico

TEXAS, (KXXV) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to enhance public safety and homeland security operations across the state in response to escalating cartel violence in Mexico that poses a growing threat to American civilians.

Abbott said the directive calls on DPS to surge Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Criminal Investigations Division, and Special Operations Group resources to the border region to detect, interdict, and apprehend criminals, and to prevent spillover activity from transnational threats.

DPS will also increase Tactical Marine Unit and Aircraft Operations Division operations along the border to detect and apprehend criminals, and activate additional personnel from the Homeland Security Division and Texas Fusion Center to monitor social media and reports of suspicious activity around the clock.

"Mexican drug cartels pose a significant threat to public safety and national security," Abbott said. "By increasing proactive efforts to defend against cartel violence, Texas will continue to utilize every tool and strategy to protect our state and our nation. We will not cower to criminals who impose terror on our fellow Texans and Americans."

Texans who need immediate assistance can call the U.S. Department of State — from outside the U.S., at 1-202-501-4444, or from within the U.S., at 1-888-407-4747 — or the Texas Fusion Center at 1-844-927-0521.

Abbott also urged Texans currently in Mexico, as well as those with family members or friends traveling there, to closely follow warnings from the U.S. Department of State amid ongoing security operations, related road blockages, and criminal activity across Mexico.

