Texas Education Agency directs schools to remove Cesar Chavez from curriculum

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) issued guidance Monday directing school systems across the state to eliminate instructional content related to labor leader Cesar Chavez, citing what it called "horrific and widely acknowledged allegations of sexual abuse" committed by Chavez.

The directive instructs school leaders and educators to cancel or redirect events tied to Cesar Chavez Day, an optional state holiday observed on March 31 under Texas Government Code, in alignment with a recent directive from Governor Greg Abbott.

Beyond holiday celebrations, the TEA is calling on districts to remove or modify any lessons, learning activities, and supplemental materials that reference Chavez — including content currently mandated to be taught in 5th grade and U.S. History courses.

Looking ahead, the State Board of Education (SBOE) — which has been in the process of rewriting the Social Studies TEKS over the past year — is expected to formally remove student expectations explicitly referencing Chavez in the next revision cycle.

You can read the directive here.

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