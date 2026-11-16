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Texas congressman proposes savings accounts for military children when parents re-enlist

Rep. August Pfluger's bill would allow the Department of Defense to contribute up to $2,500 to a child's savings account when a parent re-enlists or extends military service.
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WASHINGTON — A Texas congressman is proposing a new way to help military families save for their children's future.

Rep. August Pfluger has introduced the "Trump Accounts for Military Children Act" as a way to recognize the sacrifices military families make.

The bill would allow the Department of Defense to contribute up to $2,500 to a qualifying child's savings account when a parent re-enlists or extends their military service.

The bonus could also be split between multiple children.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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