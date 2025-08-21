Texas congressman joins race for state Attorney General

AUSTIN, Texas (KRHD) — Congressman Chip Roy announced his candidacy for Attorney General of Texas on Thursday.

Roy is currently serving his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives representing the Hill Country. He previously served as Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Texas, and as the First Assistant Attorney General to Ken Paxton.

“Texas is under assault – from open-border politicians, radical leftists, and faceless foreign corporations that threaten our sovereignty, safety, and our way of life,” said Roy.

The race for the seat already includes several Republican candidates, including Mayes Middleton, Joan Huffman, and Aaron Reitz. Paxton is not seeking re-election.