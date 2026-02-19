Texas Attorney General sues baby monitor company over alleged Chinese Communist ties

TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against baby monitor company Lorex Technology Inc. and Lorex Corporation, alleging the companies deceived parents by hiding connections to a Chinese military company designated as a national security risk.

The lawsuit claims Lorex sells cameras manufactured, sourced and serviced by Dahua, a military company associated with the Chinese Communist Party. The U.S. government has designated Dahua as a national security risk, and the Department of Defense has listed it as a Chinese Military Company operating in the United States.

"Lorex has exploited parents' God-given desire to protect their kids and left them vulnerable to threats from China," Paxton said.

The attorney general's office argues that technology like Lorex's baby monitors and home security devices creates the risk that the Chinese government could exploit Texans' home security systems. In response to this threat, Dahua was added to Texas' Prohibited Technologies List, which prohibits the use of Dahua's hardware on state-owned devices and networks.

Dahua acquired Lorex in 2018 and held ownership until Nov. 24, 2022, when it sold the company to Skywatch Inc., a Taiwan-based company. The sale occurred one day before the Federal Communications Commission announced its ban on further product approvals for Dahua in America. Despite the sale, Dahua has remained involved with Lorex's operations, according to the lawsuit.

"Any company that allows the Chinese Communist Party to threaten Americans' safety and security will face the full force of the law," Paxton said.

The lawsuit seeks relief under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and monetary relief for the state, including the recovery of up to $10,000 for each violation. The legal action follows an investigation into Lorex that Paxton announced in 2025.

This marks the third lawsuit in three days filed by Paxton as part of a coordinated effort to hold China accountable under Texas law. The attorney general's office filed lawsuits against TP Link and Anzu Robotics earlier this week.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.