Texas AG secures antitrust settlement with data broker to lower meat prices

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General Ken Paxton, working with the Trump Administration's Department of Justice, secured a settlement Monday with agricultural data broker Agri Stats Inc. that officials said will lower prices for chicken, pork and turkey.

The settlement targets the company's practice of sharing competitively sensitive cost and pricing information among meat processors. This information sharing allowed competitors to monitor each other's operations and pricing strategies, reducing competition and enabling coordinated price increases across the industry, according to Paxton's office.

"Americans deserve fairly priced groceries, and I am honored to have partnered with President Trump's DOJ to lower the cost of chicken, pork, and turkey," Paxton said. "Agri Stats facilitated the sharing of information that killed true competition in pricing and raised the price of food for consumers."

Under the settlement, Agri Stats agreed to make changes to how it distributes information and what information it can distribute. The company will also make monetary payments to the states involved.

The attorney general's office called the settlement "one of the most significant enforcement actions taken against an industry wrought with a history of antitrust violations."

Paxton has been investigating anticompetitive conduct in Texas agriculture, including ongoing lawsuits against pesticide manufacturers and a recent settlement against egg producer Cal-Maine for price gouging. He also launched an investigation into grocery stores' use of pesticides on organic produce.

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