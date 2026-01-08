Texas AG Paxton, P&G reach agreement on Crest toothpaste fluoride

An agreement announced Thursday between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company addresses fluoride exposure.

AG Paxton says the agreement with the makers of Crest toothpaste will ensure the marketing and packaging for its children’s toothpaste "accurately depicts the recommended amount of fluoride toothpaste for children."

The updated packages started rolling out on January 1, 2026 and are required to be used for the next five years.

Paxton's office previously announced an agreement with Colgate regarding children’s packaging for fluoride toothpaste.