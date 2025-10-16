Texans encouraged to wear purple Thursday for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

When you grab an outfit from the closet or dresser on October 16, consider putting on something purple.

Thursday is “Go Purple Day,” a statewide initiative to raise awareness for domestic violence.

The Texas Office of the Attorney General has participated for eleven consecutive years.

“Every day, my office works tirelessly to help victims of domestic violence and restore hope to survivors, and I invite Texans to join that effort by participating in Go Purple Day,” said Attorney General Paxton.

To learn more about family violence and resources for survivors, visit the Family Violence Resources below:

