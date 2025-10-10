State Fair of Texas puts Log Ride on chopping block

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — The days are numbered for the Log Ride at the State Fair of Texas.

The Fair announced this week it's the final season for the iconic ride on the Midway.

The ride has been a must-do for visitors since its addition in 1986.

“The Log Ride has been a cherished part of the State Fair experience for decades,” said Rusty Fitzgerald, senior vice president of midway operations.

The ride will be replaced with a new experience, but details on future attractions have not been released.

Your final chance to ride the Log Ride is Sunday, October 19 in Dallas.